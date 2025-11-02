Indonesian Team Secures Second Place at 2025 Asian Arabic Debating Championship in Oman

Muscat, MINA — The student delegation from Institut Muslim Cendekia (IMC) Sukabumi secured Second Place at the 3rd Asian Arabic Debating Championship 2025, held in Muscat, Oman, from October 28 to November 1, 2025.

The prestigious competition gathered 145 participants from 40 universities and academic institutions across 18 Asian countries. Organized by the Oman Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth (MCSY) in partnership with the Oman Debates Center and Qatar Debate Center, the event aims to promote the Arabic language globally and foster a culture of critical thinking, analytical reasoning, and academic discourse among university students.

The IMC delegation comprised four students, Muhammad Fikry Zhafier (3rd semester), Ahmad Arifin Wibowo (5th semester), Muhammad Zaky Al Fadhil (7th semester), and Muhammad Azhar (7th semester). Representing Indonesia, the team demonstrated exceptional linguistic ability, strategic argumentation, and composure throughout the tournament, earning wide recognition from peers and adjudicators across Asia.

One of the team members expressed gratitude and pride for their achievement:

“Alhamdulillah, it’s an incredible feeling to represent Indonesia and IMC on an international platform. It’s both a great honor and a valuable learning experience,” he said.

Before competing in Oman, the IMC team underwent an intensive one-month preparation program involving debate simulations, motion analysis, and argumentation workshops. Despite challenges such as language barriers, time zone differences, and cultural adaptation, the team persevered and advanced to the grand final round.

In addition to the team’s success, Muhammad Azhar received the Best Speaker (Non-Native Category) award for his eloquence, fluency, and strong analytical delivery in Arabic.

Dr. Sirojul Huda, Rector of IMC, praised the students’ outstanding performance and dedication:

“This achievement proves that IMC students possess the global competence and intellectual strength to compete at the highest academic level. We hope this milestone inspires others to innovate and continue bringing honor to Indonesia internationally,” he said.

Located in Sukabumi, West Java, Institut Muslim Cendekia (IMC) is an Islamic higher education institution specializing in Arabic studies, education, and contemporary Islamic da’wah. The university is dedicated to developing students who contribute both intellectually and ethically to society.

The IMC debate team’s accomplishment in Oman underscores the global competitiveness of Indonesian Islamic universities and pesantren, reflecting a commitment to knowledge, integrity, and excellence in international academic arenas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

