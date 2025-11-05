Indonesian Sets Hajj Travel Schedule, Departures to Begin April 21, 2026

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Government, through the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemenhaj RI), has officially established the Hajj Pilgrimage Travel Plan (RPH) for the year 1447 Hijri/2026 AD. This plan will serve as the guiding document for the implementation of all stages of the national Hajj organization.

Based on the plan, the process for the departure of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims will commence on April 21, 2026, which corresponds to 4 Dzulqa’dah 1447 H, as pilgrims begin entering the Hajj dormitories.

Ichsan Marsha, Spokesperson for Kemenhaj RI, explained that the finalization of the Hajj travel schedule is the result of intensive coordination across various ministries and institutions, in addition to alignment with the operational Hajj calendar approved by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Bismillah (In the name of God), the Indonesian Government has set the Hajj travel plan for 1447 Hijri. The departure of pilgrims will begin on April 21, 2026, and we hope all stages can proceed smoothly, measurably, and provide certainty for pilgrims to worship peacefully and devoutly,” said Ichsan Marsha in a statement in Jakarta, Wednesday.

Two Waves of Departure

According to Ichsan, the First Wave of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims is scheduled to depart starting April 22, 2026, heading to Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

The Second Wave is scheduled to depart on May 7, 2026, or 20 Dzulqa’dah 1447 H, traveling directly to Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

The peak of the Hajj pilgrimage, the Wukuf (Standing) in Arafah, will take place on 9 Dzulhijjah 1447 H (May 26, 2026), preceded by the pilgrims’ departure to Arafah on 8 Dzulhijjah (May 25, 2026).

Following the core Hajj rituals, the repatriation phase for the First Wave of pilgrims will begin on June 1, 2026, concluding with the Second Wave on July 1, 2026, coinciding with 16 Muharram 1448 H.

Operational Guidelines and Integrated Services

Ichsan explained that the RPH 1447H serves as the main reference for all operational lines in the Hajj organization, ranging from the preparation of embarkation and debarkation, flight arrangement, accommodation, catering, transportation, to health services and pilgrim protection in the Holy Land.

“This travel plan is not merely a technical schedule; it also serves as a coordination framework for all Hajj services, both among domestic agencies and with the Saudi Arabian authorities. This is essential to ensure that all aspects of pilgrim services are more efficient and professional,” Ichsan clarified.

Kemenhaj RI, he continued, is also strengthening the digital integration of Hajj and Umrah services, including a real-time data-based system for managing pilgrim departures and returns, which will be connected to Saudi’s official platform, Nusuk.

“We are committed to ensuring every pilgrim is registered, served, and protected through a transparent and integrated digital system. This is also part of the reform of Hajj governance, as directed by President Prabowo Subianto,” Ichsan added.

Hajj Travel Plan 2026: Key Dates

Based on the official Kemenhaj RI infographic, here are the main stages of the Indonesian Hajj pilgrimage for 1447H/2026M:

April 21, 2026 (4 Dzulqa’dah 1447 H): Pilgrims begin entering Hajj dormitories.

April 22, 2026: Start of the First Wave departure to Madinah.

May 7, 2026: Start of the Second Wave departure to Makkah.

May 25–26, 2026 (8–9 Dzulhijjah 1447 H): Peak Hajj, pilgrims proceed to and perform Wukuf in Arafah.

May 27–30, 2026: Ayyam al-Tashriq (Days of Tashriq) I–III.

June 1–July 1, 2026: Repatriation of First and Second Wave pilgrims from Jeddah and Madinah back to Indonesia.

Ichsan emphasized that the announced schedule provides sufficient time for all parties to prepare, ensuring the 2026 Hajj is organized in an orderly, fair, and excellent service-oriented manner.

“We invite all stakeholders to synergize. The year 2026 is expected to be a momentum for Indonesia to demonstrate Hajj governance that is increasingly professional, efficient, and places the interests of the pilgrims as the main priority,” Ichsan concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

