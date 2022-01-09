Indonesian Sends Humanitarian Aid for the Afghan People

Soekarno-Hatta Airport, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on Sunday released two planes carrying food and nutrition assistance for the Afghan people at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten.

“Currently, I am at Soekarno Hatta Airport to release two Indonesian humanitarian aid planes for the Afghan people,” said the Foreign Minister in a virtual pers conference.

According to Indonesia’s first female foreign minister, the assistance is in addition to the humanitarian assistance and development cooperation that has been committed by the Indonesian government.

Retno also said that in preparing the humanitarian aid, Indonesia continued to coordinate with UN agencies in the field, particularly the World Food Program (WFP).

“This humanitarian aid will also be distributed in collaboration with WFP and will be supervised by the Indonesian mission in Kabul,” he explained.

The humanitarian aid to the Afghan people was provided in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

According to the Foreign Minister, 23 million people are at risk of starvation, this number exceeds half of Afghanistan’s population. In addition, more than three million Afghan children are also at risk of malnutrition.

In addition to short-term humanitarian assistance, Indonesia is also preparing long-term assistance, including education and capacity building, especially for Afghan women.

“In the near future, I will discuss more about cooperation in education and women’s empowerment in Afghanistan with Qatar and Qrepresentatives from Afghanistan,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)