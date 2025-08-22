Indonesian Qur’an Reciter from Riau Wins Second Place at International MHQ Competition in Saudi Arabia

Jakarta, MINA – Bayu Wibisono Damanik, a 21-year-old Qur’an memorizer (hafiz) from Rokan Hulu, Riau, won second place at the 2025 International Musabaqah Hifzhil Qur’an (MHQ) competition in Saudi Arabia. He competed against hundreds of participants from 128 countries at the event, which concluded on August 20, 2025.

Bayu departed Indonesia on August 7 to take part in the competition and expressed his pride in representing his country on the world stage.

“This is my first international competition. I am deeply grateful to have achieved this result,” Bayu said in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (Aug. 21).

He added that the award carried special meaning, as Saudi Arabia is regarded as the main center for organizing international Qur’an recitation and memorization contests. “This achievement is truly valuable. I hope I can continue to preserve my memorization and bring benefits to the community,” he said.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs also congratulated Bayu. Ahmad Zayadi, Director of Islamic Religious Information, praised the achievement as a national pride and proof of the global competitiveness of Indonesia’s young generation.

“Bayu has demonstrated extraordinary dedication. The government is proud to see young hafiz emerge and bring honor to the nation on the international stage,” Zayadi said.

He added that the Ministry is currently preparing for the 28th National Qur’an and Hadith Recitation Competition (STQH) in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, later this year. He expressed hope that Bayu’s success will inspire more youth to study and preserve the Qur’an.

“Bayu’s accomplishment can motivate other young people to devote themselves to the Qur’an. We hope the upcoming STQH in Kendari will see more outstanding qari, qariah, and hafiz emerge,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)