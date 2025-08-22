SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Qur’an Reciter from Riau Wins Second Place at International MHQ Competition in Saudi Arabia

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Bayu Wibisono Damanik, a 21-year-old Qur’an memorizer (hafiz) from Rokan Hulu, Riau, won second place at the 2025 International Musabaqah Hifzhil Qur’an (MHQ) competition in Saudi Arabia. He competed against hundreds of participants from 128 countries at the event, which concluded on August 20, 2025.

Bayu departed Indonesia on August 7 to take part in the competition and expressed his pride in representing his country on the world stage.

“This is my first international competition. I am deeply grateful to have achieved this result,” Bayu said in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (Aug. 21).

He added that the award carried special meaning, as Saudi Arabia is regarded as the main center for organizing international Qur’an recitation and memorization contests. “This achievement is truly valuable. I hope I can continue to preserve my memorization and bring benefits to the community,” he said.

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Approves Advance Payment for 2026 Hajj Arrangements

Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs also congratulated Bayu. Ahmad Zayadi, Director of Islamic Religious Information, praised the achievement as a national pride and proof of the global competitiveness of Indonesia’s young generation.

“Bayu has demonstrated extraordinary dedication. The government is proud to see young hafiz emerge and bring honor to the nation on the international stage,” Zayadi said.

He added that the Ministry is currently preparing for the 28th National Qur’an and Hadith Recitation Competition (STQH) in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, later this year. He expressed hope that Bayu’s success will inspire more youth to study and preserve the Qur’an.

“Bayu’s accomplishment can motivate other young people to devote themselves to the Qur’an. We hope the upcoming STQH in Kendari will see more outstanding qari, qariah, and hafiz emerge,” he concluded.[]

Also Read: AWG Marks 17th Anniversary, Reaffirms Support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBayu Wibisono Damanik Riau global Qur’an recitation contest Indonesia national pride in Qur’an Indonesian hafiz global achievement Indonesian Qur’an reciter wins award Indonesian youth Qur’an success International MHQ Competition Saudi Arabia Ministry of Religious Affairs Indonesia Qur’an memorization competition 2025 STQH Kendari 2025 preparation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Qur’an Reciter from Riau Wins Second Place at International MHQ Competition in Saudi Arabia

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs, BAZNAS Boost Education Equality with MLB 2025 Program

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:11 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Indonesia

Saudi Arabia Approves Indonesia’s Request for Additional Hajj Officers

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Indonesia

Minister Nasaruddin Umar: Prophet Muhammad Firmly Opposed Corruption

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:06 WIB
Indonesia

Social Affairs and Religious Affairs Minister to Support Sekolah Rakyat Program

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 16:21 WIB
Load More
Articles

Sheikh Muhammad Amin al-Husseini: The Palestinian Mufti in Indonesia’s Independence History

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
America

US Imposes Sanctions on Four ICC Officials Over Netanyahu Arrest Warrants

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 12:34 WIB
Indonesia

Expert: The ‘Greater Israel’ Vision Poses a Serious Threat to Regional Peace

  • 19 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Starvation and Israeli Strikes Push Gaza Deaths Toward 62,000

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 11:44 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Expand Illegal Outposts in West Bank Amid Surge in Violence

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 08:12 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us