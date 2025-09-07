Indonesian Qari Wins Second Place at International Quran Recital in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, MINA – Indonesian Qari Muhammad Reza Maulana Nurdin from Bogor, West Java, won second place at the BRICS Holy Quran Award II, an international Quran recitation competition held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 4–5, 2025.

Reza, who performed as the first participant, impressed the panel of judges with his recitation, according to Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs in a statement released Saturday.

The competition featured 12 participants from countries including Iran, Kazakhstan, India, South Africa, Ethiopia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and host nation Brazil. The judging panel comprised two experts from Egypt and one from Brazil.

The winners were announced during the closing session of the BRICS Muslim community leadership meeting. Mohamed Ahmed Fathalla Ahmed Salim of Egypt claimed first place, followed by Reza of Indonesia in second, and Muhammad Isyraq bin Syahruddin of Malaysia in third.

All three winners received trophies presented by Grand Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, Chairman of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Russian Federation.

This marks the second edition of the BRICS Holy Quran Awards, aimed at strengthening cultural ties among BRICS nations.

Indonesia’s Secretary General of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Prof. Kamaruddin Amin, expressed pride in Reza’s achievement.

“Congratulations on this accomplishment, and thank you for bringing honor to Indonesia on the international stage,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

