Indonesian President to Visit Italy, United Kingdom, UAE

Tangerang, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday started a series of visits to three countries, namely Italy, Great Britain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In Rome, Italy, the President will participate in the G20 Summit on 30-31 October 2021.

In addition to attending the summit, Jokowi will also be a speaker in other activities regarding MSMEs and the role of women.

“In addition to attending the main G20 event, I have also been asked to speak at a side event regarding micro-enterprises, small businesses, MSMEs, and the role of women. This invitation shows the world’s recognition of policies, our alignment with MSMEs and the role of women in the MSME business,” said the President in his press statement at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten.

At the end of the summit activities, the President continued, Indonesia will receive the G20 Presidency baton from Italy. G20 activities under the leadership of Indonesia will begin in December 2021.

“This is an honor for us, for Indonesia and at the same time a big responsibility that we must carry out well,” he added.

From Rome, the President will continue his working visit to Glasgow, United Kingdom to attend the COP26 World Leaders Summit which will take place on 1-2 November 2021.

The summit, chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will be attended by 120 heads of state and heads of government.

The President emphasized that Indonesia’s position on the issue of climate change is very consistent and Indonesia will continue to work hard to fulfill the commitments that have been made.

“We don’t want to get involved in rhetoric that we can’t carry out in the end,” explained the President.

On the issue of climate change, the President continued, Indonesia has a strategic role because Indonesia is one of the largest owners of tropical forests and mangroves in the world.

“The issue of climate change must continue to be placed within the framework of achieving the SDGs targets so that the results will be sustainable,” he added.

During his visit to Great Britain, the President will also hold a business meeting with leaders of the British business world who are planning to invest in Indonesia.

From Glasgow, the President will then go to the UAE for a working visit on 3-4 November 2021. The President is scheduled to have a meeting with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) and Dubai Emir Mohammed bin Rashid.

“I will use this visit to strengthen cooperation, especially in trade and investment. There will be meetings with businesses that I will attend and the results will be good for our economy,” concluded the President.

The President’s series of visits will end by visiting the Indonesian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, before returning to Indonesia on November 5, 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)