Indonesian President Respects FIFA’s Decision

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo asked all parties to respect the decision of the International Football Federation (FIFA) to remove Indonesia as the host of U-20 Football World Cup 2023 in Indonesia.

“Last night I received a report from the General Chairperson of PSSI that FIFA has decided to cancel the U20 World Cup in Indonesia. Of course we have to respect and accept this decision,” said the President in a statement at the Sultan Hasanuddin Air Force Base, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi on Thursday evening, as the official statement from BPMI SETPRES RI.

Furthermore, the Head of State stated that he understood that the decision had disappointed the Indonesian people, including himself. However, the President asked the public not to waste energy blaming each other.

“As a great nation we must look forward, not backward. Make this a valuable lesson for all of us, for Indonesian national football,” he continued.

Apart from that, President Jokowi has also asked the general chairman of PSSI, Erick Thohir, to make every effort so that Indonesia does not get sanctions.

“I have asked the General Chairperson of PSSI, Mr. Erick Thohir, to continue to make every effort so that Indonesian football is not subject to sanctions. Including the opportunity to host other international events,” he concluded. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)