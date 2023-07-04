Indonesian President Invites Australian Investors to Invest in New Capital City

President Jokowi during a meeting with CEOs of Australian companies in the Cambridge Meeting Room, Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney, Tuesday (04/07/2023). (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev)

Sydney, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo invited Australian investors to invest in Indonesia’s priority sectors, one of which is the development of the New Capital City (IKN) in Central Kalimantan.

Jokowi ensured that Indonesia is the best partner for investing in the Southeast Asian region and a number of priority sectors that have high potential for investors to invest their capital.

“Indonesia has high potential as an investment destination with a wealth of natural resources, demographic bonuses, a large market, well-maintained economic and political stability,” said the President during a meeting with CEOs of Australian companies in Sydney on Tuesday.

The first priority sector is in the field of downstream industry. The President said Indonesia and Australia have great potential to integrate in developing the electric car battery industry.

“Indonesia has targeted to start producing EV batteries next year, as well as the production of 1 million electric cars and 3.2 million electric motorbikes in 2035,” he said.

In addition, the Head of State said that Indonesia has extraordinary potential in the green energy sector. Indonesia has a huge potential of 434 gigawatts in the field of renewable energy from wind, water, geothermal, biofuels and solar.

“(Currently) a 30 thousand hectare green industrial park is being built,” he continued.

Furthermore, the President explained that currently the construction of the New Capital City (IKN) with the concept of a forest- and nature-based smart city has begun. According to the President, investment opportunities in several sectors in IKN are wide open for investors.

“The investment value reaches USD 25 billion which is very open, both in the Education, Health, energy, and other sectors,” he added.

Finally, in the education and health sectors, the President believes that the investment potential for investors is also very high.

“The number of student admissions increases by around 20 percent every year. Nearly 2 million Indonesians still go for treatment abroad. A big opportunity for investment in this field,” Jokowi said. (T/RE1/P2)

