Indonesian President Conveys Three Conclusions of the 42nd ASEAN Summit

Labuan Bajo, MINA – The 42nd ASEAN Summit which was held for two days in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Wednesday and Thursday has been completed. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who chaired the event, delivered three conclusions.

First, ASEAN leaders pay full attention to matters relating to the interests of the people, including the protection of migrant workers and victims of human trafficking.

“Things that touch the interests of the people are an important concern for leaders, including the protection of migrant workers and victims of human trafficking. I invite ASEAN countries to take firm action against the main perpetrators,” said the President in a press conference at the Labuan Bajo Hotel on Thursday.

Second, the leaders paid attention to solving the Myanmar conflict. President Jokowi emphasized that harm to human values ​​cannot be tolerated. The President also reminded ASEAN to involve all stakeholders in accordance with the five previous agreements or the Five-Point Consensus.

“Inclusivity must be firmly held by ASEAN because ASEAN’s credibility is at stake,” he said.

The President said Indonesia was ready to talk to anyone, including the military junta and all stakeholders in Myanmar for the benefit of humanity in that country. However, the Head of State also emphasized that this approach does not mean recognition.

“It is important for me to emphasize that engagement is not recognition, making an approach does not mean giving recognition,” he said.

Furthermore, the Head of State also emphasized the importance of ASEAN unity so that it is not easy to be broken up by other parties. The President also believes that none of the ASEAN leaders wants a split.

“No party inside or outside ASEAN should benefit from the internal conflict in Myanmar. Violence must stop and the people must be protected,” he said.

The third conclusion is regarding the strengthening of economic cooperation. The President said ASEAN leaders agreed to build an electric car ecosystem and become an important part of the world supply chain. In this case, downstream is key. In addition, ASEAN leaders also agreed to strengthen the implementation of local currency transactions and digital payment connectivity between countries.

“This is in line with the aim of ASEAN centrality so that ASEAN will become stronger and more independent,” Jokowi concluded.

The 42nd ASEAN Summit this time was attended by nine heads of state, including Timor Leste which has observer status.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Thailand could not attend because the country was facing elections so he was replaced by a deputy prime minister. As for Myanmar, like last year, ASEAN only invited non-political representatives. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)