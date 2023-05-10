Indonesian President Calls for the Importance of ASEAN Unity

Labuan Bajo, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo stressed the importance of unity so that ASEAN can become the engine of peace and growth in the midst of a global economic situation that has not fully recovered, increasingly sharp rivalries, and increasingly unpredictable world dynamics.

“The question is, will ASEAN just be a spectator, will ASEAN just be silent, and will ASEAN be able to become the engine of peace and growth? I’m sure, we all believe that ASEAN can, as long as there is one key, unity. With unity, ASEAN will be able to become a central player in bringing peace and growth,” Jokowi said at the opening of the 42nd ASEAN Summit on Wednesday in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara.

The President emphasized that ASEAN has strong assets as a growth center or epicentrum of growth, including an economy that grows far above the world average, demographic bonuses, and maintained regional stability. However, according to the President, ASEAN must also be able to strengthen inclusive economic cooperation and strengthen the health architecture of food, energy, and financial stability.

“Going forward, ASEAN must further strengthen its economic integration, strengthen inclusive cooperation, including the implementation of the RCEP [Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership] and strengthen the health architecture of food, energy and financial stability,” he said.

President Jokowi also invited ASEAN leaders to jointly make ASEAN relevant and important as well as a center of growth.

“Let’s work hard to make ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)