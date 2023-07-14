Indonesian President: ASEAN Must Not a Proxy for Any Country

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo received a courtesy call from ASEAN foreign ministers on Friday in Jakarta. He emphasized that ASEAN must not be a proxy for any country.

“ASEAN must not become an arena for competition, must not be a proxy for any country, and international law must be respected consistently,” said Jokowi.

Indonesia as the chairman of ASEAN 2023 emphasized ASEAN’s commitment to continue to strengthen unity and solidity, and to strengthen ASEAN’s centrality in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Jokowi hopes for real cooperation and support from ASEAN partners and guests. The President believes that ASEAN has great potential to become a center of growth or epicentrum of growth, both in the form of an abundance of productive ages, as well as abundant natural wealth.

“We, ASEAN countries, a developing country, need understanding, need wisdom and also need support, both from developed countries and friendly countries to move away from the zero-sum approach and take a win-win approach,” he said.

The former Governor of DKI Jakarta emphasized that the leadership in ASEAN would be used to increase ASEAN’s contribution to the glory of the Indo-Pacific and the world.

“There is a saying in Indonesia, which is to win without having to fight, which means we can be winners without demeaning others, without defeating others. For that, I invite all of us, let’s be honorable winners, win without cheering,” he concluded. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)