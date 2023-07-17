Indonesian President Appoints New Minister and Deputy Ministers

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo appointed new minister and deputy ministers in his cabinet on Monday. The oath taking was carried out at the State Palace in the morning at 09.00 WIB.

This is based on Presidential Decree No. 62p of 2023 concerning the appointment of ministers and Presidential Decree No. 32m of 2023 concerning the dismissal and appointment of deputy ministers. There are six new officials appointed.

1. Budi Arie as Minister of Communication and Information

2. Nezar Patria as Deputy Minister of Communication and Information

3. Prof. Paiman Raharjo as Deputy Village Minister

4. Pahala Mansury as Deputy Foreign Minister

5. Rosan Roeslani as SOE Deputy Minister of SOE

6. Saiful R Dasuki as Deputy Minister of Religion

“And the person concerned is given financial rights in accordance with the law, set for Jakarta July 14, 2023, President Joko Widodo,” read the page read by the Deputy for Administrative Affairs of the Ministry of State Secretariat Nanik Purwanti.

Indonesian Presidential Decree number 63 of 2023 also appointed a new member of the Presidential Advisory Council (Watimpres). They are Djan Faridz and Gandi Difficultiyanto.

“I swear that I will be loyal to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and will implement all laws and regulations as strictly as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and state,” read excerpts of the oath read by Jokowi and followed by officials appointed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)