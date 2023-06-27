Indonesian President Appoints 12 New Ambassadors

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo appointed 12 ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday.

The appointment is based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) Number 51/P and 55/P of 2023 concerning the appointment of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia which was established on June 14, 2023 by President Joko Widodo.

Following are the names of the Indonesian LBBP ambassadors appointed:

1. Teuku Faizasyah, Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway and the Republic of Iceland;

2. Michael Trias Kuncahyono, Indonesian Ambassador to the Vatican Holy See;

3. Ahmad Rizal Purnama, Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey;

4. Arief, Indonesian Ambassador to Ukraine and the Republic of Armenia and Georgia;

5. Achmad Ubaedillah, Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam;

6. Santo Darmosumarto, Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia;

7. Grata Endah Werdaningtyas, Indonesian Ambassador to the Laos People’s Democratic Republic;

8. I Gede Ngurah Swajaya, Indonesian Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation and Principality of Liechtenstein;

9. Dupito Dorma Simamora, Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Fiji with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Kiribati, the Republic of Nauru and Tuvalu;

10. Meidyatama Suryodiningrat, Indonesian Ambassador to Romania and Moldova;

11. Ricky Suhendar, Indonesian Ambassador to the Peruvian Plurinational and Bolivian Plurinational;

12. Saud Purwanto Krisnawan, Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Kingdom of Eswatini, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“That I, to be appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, will be loyal to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and will implement all laws and regulations as strictly as possible, for the sake of my service to the nation and state,” said the President dictating oath/pledge of office for the ambassadors.

After dictating the oath and promise of office, President Joko Widodo congratulated the newly appointed ambassadors. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)