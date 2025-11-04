Indonesian Parliament Urges Government and Public to Strengthen Plastic Pollution Control

Jakarta, MINA – Netty Prasetiyani Aher, a member of Commission IX of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), highlighted the research findings by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), which discovered microplastic content in rainwater across several major cities in Indonesia.

She believes the findings must serve as an early warning for both the government and the public to reinforce measures for controlling plastic pollution and safeguarding public health.

“The discovery of microplastics in rainwater shows how extensive the impact of plastic contamination is on our lives. This is not just an environmental issue, but a public health concern that requires cross-sectoral attention,” Netty stated in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Netty requested that BRIN, along with the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes), conduct further comprehensive studies so that the public gains a proper understanding of the impact of microplastics on health, especially on the skin and respiratory system.

“We appreciate BRIN’s research. However, we also need further scientific explanation from the Ministry of Health regarding the level of risk and its impact on human health, including the skin, so that the public receives clear information and it does not cause panic,” she said.

Furthermore, Netty stressed the importance of public education on simple steps to protect themselves from microplastic exposure, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, field workers, and urban communities.

“Public education is crucial. For instance, appeals to wash skin after being in the rain, wear protection when doing outdoor activities, and reduce the use of single-use plastics, which are the main source of microplastics,” she said.

She also emphasized the necessity of collaboration between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), and BRIN in strengthening research, monitoring, and plastic control policies.

“We need joint work across ministries to ensure our air, water, and soil are clean from harmful particles. Handling microplastics is part of the effort to maintain sustainable public health,” Netty asserted.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

