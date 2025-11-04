SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Parliament Urges Government and Public to Strengthen Plastic Pollution Control

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 16 hours ago

16 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Illustration of microplastics (Photo: Indonesia Ministry of Health)

Jakarta, MINA – Netty Prasetiyani Aher, a member of Commission IX of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), highlighted the research findings by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), which discovered microplastic content in rainwater across several major cities in Indonesia.

She believes the findings must serve as an early warning for both the government and the public to reinforce measures for controlling plastic pollution and safeguarding public health.

“The discovery of microplastics in rainwater shows how extensive the impact of plastic contamination is on our lives. This is not just an environmental issue, but a public health concern that requires cross-sectoral attention,” Netty stated in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Netty requested that BRIN, along with the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes), conduct further comprehensive studies so that the public gains a proper understanding of the impact of microplastics on health, especially on the skin and respiratory system.

Also Read: Indonesian Language Officially Recognized as a Working Language at UNESCO General Conference

“We appreciate BRIN’s research. However, we also need further scientific explanation from the Ministry of Health regarding the level of risk and its impact on human health, including the skin, so that the public receives clear information and it does not cause panic,” she said.

Furthermore, Netty stressed the importance of public education on simple steps to protect themselves from microplastic exposure, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, field workers, and urban communities.

“Public education is crucial. For instance, appeals to wash skin after being in the rain, wear protection when doing outdoor activities, and reduce the use of single-use plastics, which are the main source of microplastics,” she said.

She also emphasized the necessity of collaboration between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), and BRIN in strengthening research, monitoring, and plastic control policies.

Also Read: 34 Investors Commit Rp5 Trillion in Investment in Central Java

“We need joint work across ministries to ensure our air, water, and soil are clean from harmful particles. Handling microplastics is part of the effort to maintain sustainable public health,” Netty asserted.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

Tagmicroplastic

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Urges Government and Public to Strengthen Plastic Pollution Control

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
People including Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Over Half of South Sudan’s Population to Face Crisis-Level Hunger: UN

  • 7 hours ago
Articles

Palestine Solidarity Month: A Collective Movement for Al-Aqsa and Palestine’s Freedom

  • 1 hour ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Dozens Killed in RSF Drone Strike on Sudanese Village During Funeral

  • 5 hours ago
Articles

Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 08:30 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

  • 17 hours ago
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • 19 hours ago
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Language Officially Recognized as a Working Language at UNESCO General Conference

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

34 Investors Commit Rp5 Trillion in Investment in Central Java

  • 6 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us