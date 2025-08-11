SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Parliament Leader Urges Stronger Solidarity with Palestine on Nation’s 80th Independence Day

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – As Indonesia marks its 80th Independence Day, the Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Body (BKSAP) of the House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera, called on the nation to strengthen solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Speaking in a written statement on Monday, Mardani said Indonesia’s own struggle for independence should inspire support for nations still under occupation.

“From one diplomatic forum to another, I have seen the influence of major powers, especially the United States, which still refuses to recognize Palestine. But the global community is not silent, the world is slowly but surely seeing the light of truth from the Middle East,” he said.

He encouraged all Indonesians to contribute to the cause, noting that even sharing information about Palestine on social media can be meaningful.

“Let us keep speaking up and giving our best support to Palestine. God willing, we will witness the day of a free Palestine,” Mardani added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

