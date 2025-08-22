Indonesian Parliament Approves Advance Payment for 2026 Hajj Arrangements

Jakarta, MINA – Commission VIII of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) has approved the use of advance payments for the 1447H/2026M Hajj operational costs (BPIH). The funds will be allocated to secure tent reservations in Armuzna (Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina) and Masyair services to ensure Indonesian pilgrims receive strategic locations and better facilities.

Commission VIII Chair Marwan Dasopang said the decision was made after hearing explanations from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Hajj Organizing Agency (BPH), and the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH).

“Commission VIII understands the payment deadlines, therefore we agreed to use advance BPIH funds, with an average cost of SAR 785 for tents and SAR 2,300 for Masyair services per pilgrim,” Marwan said on Thursday.

He noted that total funding needs would reach SAR 627.2 million for 203,320 regular pilgrims. DPR has asked BPKH to transfer the advance payments before the Presidential Decree on BPIH is issued.

Also Read: Indonesian Qur’an Reciter from Riau Wins Second Place at International MHQ Competition in Saudi Arabia

He emphasized that the funds must be managed in accordance with regulations and accountability principles. “The use of advance funds must be jointly accounted for by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and BPH with clear mechanisms and in line with sharia principles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar stressed the urgency of the payment to prevent Indonesian pilgrims from losing access to strategic areas in Armuzna.

“Indonesia sends the largest number of pilgrims. If payments are delayed, our pilgrims could end up in areas that are far, cramped, and lack adequate facilities,” he warned.

The minister added that late payment could also harm Indonesia’s diplomatic reputation. “As the largest contributor of pilgrims, Indonesia is under international scrutiny. If we fail to pay on time, it may create negative perceptions,” he said.

Also Read: AWG Marks 17th Anniversary, Reaffirms Support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Nasaruddin assured that the government remains cautious, using average costs from the previous year as the basis for calculation to avoid excessive budget burdens.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia to Build Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza as Long-Term Investment