SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Parliament Approves Advance Payment for 2026 Hajj Arrangements

Farah Salsabila Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

1 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Commission VIII of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) has approved the use of advance payments for the 1447H/2026M Hajj operational costs (BPIH). The funds will be allocated to secure tent reservations in Armuzna (Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina) and Masyair services to ensure Indonesian pilgrims receive strategic locations and better facilities.

Commission VIII Chair Marwan Dasopang said the decision was made after hearing explanations from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Hajj Organizing Agency (BPH), and the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH).

“Commission VIII understands the payment deadlines, therefore we agreed to use advance BPIH funds, with an average cost of SAR 785 for tents and SAR 2,300 for Masyair services per pilgrim,” Marwan said on Thursday.

He noted that total funding needs would reach SAR 627.2 million for 203,320 regular pilgrims. DPR has asked BPKH to transfer the advance payments before the Presidential Decree on BPIH is issued.

Also Read: Indonesian Qur’an Reciter from Riau Wins Second Place at International MHQ Competition in Saudi Arabia

He emphasized that the funds must be managed in accordance with regulations and accountability principles. “The use of advance funds must be jointly accounted for by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and BPH with clear mechanisms and in line with sharia principles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar stressed the urgency of the payment to prevent Indonesian pilgrims from losing access to strategic areas in Armuzna.

“Indonesia sends the largest number of pilgrims. If payments are delayed, our pilgrims could end up in areas that are far, cramped, and lack adequate facilities,” he warned.

The minister added that late payment could also harm Indonesia’s diplomatic reputation. “As the largest contributor of pilgrims, Indonesia is under international scrutiny. If we fail to pay on time, it may create negative perceptions,” he said.

Also Read: AWG Marks 17th Anniversary, Reaffirms Support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Nasaruddin assured that the government remains cautious, using average costs from the previous year as the basis for calculation to avoid excessive budget burdens.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia to Build Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza as Long-Term Investment

Tagadvance payment BPIH 2026 BPKH Hajj financial management DPR RI Commission VIII Hajj decision Indonesia largest Hajj quota Indonesia Parliament approves Hajj funds 2026 Indonesian Hajj arrangements 1447H Indonesian pilgrims Armuzna tents Masyair services Hajj 2026 Ministry of Religious Affairs Indonesia Hajj strategic tent reservation Hajj

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Approves Advance Payment for 2026 Hajj Arrangements

  • 4 hours ago
Load More
Articles

Sheikh Muhammad Amin al-Husseini: The Palestinian Mufti in Indonesia’s Independence History

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
America

US Imposes Sanctions on Four ICC Officials Over Netanyahu Arrest Warrants

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 12:34 WIB
Indonesia

Expert: The ‘Greater Israel’ Vision Poses a Serious Threat to Regional Peace

  • 19 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Starvation and Israeli Strikes Push Gaza Deaths Toward 62,000

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 11:44 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Expand Illegal Outposts in West Bank Amid Surge in Violence

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 08:12 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us