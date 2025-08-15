SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Overseeing ‘Hajj Village’ Development in Mecca

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

3 Views

Mecca, MINA – The Indonesian government has begun overseeing plans for a “Hajj Village” in Mecca, a new integrated facility designed to provide accommodation, healthcare, and religious guidance for Indonesian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

According to a press release received by MINA on Thursday, President Prabowo Subianto has assigned Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, CEO of Danantara Indonesia, to lead a working visit to Saudi Arabia to survey potential locations and meet with local authorities.

During his visit, Rosan reviewed more than 10 land options and three major projects in Mecca. Meetings were also held with the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC), the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Saudi Ministry of Investment. These discussions aim to ensure the project meets technical and legal standards and guarantees sustainable management.

This initiative takes advantage of a new Saudi policy that allows foreign entities to own property in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. While detailed regulations and zoning rules are still pending, Indonesia aims to be one of the first countries to utilize this new policy.

Also Read: Israel Reportedly in Talks with Indonesia to Resettle Gaza Residents

“We want to ensure all elements are fulfilled, from comfort and security to the sustainability of the facility. This is not just about infrastructure; it’s also about providing a sense of safety and pride for our pilgrims,” said Rosan.

The Hajj Village is expected to become a symbol of Indonesia’s presence in the Holy Land and will address the need for large-scale services for pilgrims. Indonesia has the world’s largest Hajj quota, with over 220,000 pilgrims annually, and waiting lists in some regions can stretch for decades.

As the strategic investment management body under the President, Danantara Indonesia is tasked with strengthening the governance of state assets and managing national priority projects, including international ones.

Rosan called on the public to pray for the project’s success. “Insya Allah, with the support of the Indonesian people, this step will be an act of continuous charity and will greatly benefit millions of pilgrims in the future,” he stated. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Indonesia Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagHajj Village

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Overseeing ‘Hajj Village’ Development in Mecca

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Destroy Over 300 Homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Indonesia

Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 17:15 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan as Violation of International Law

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Europe

Russia Condemns Israeli Plans to Occupy Gaza

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 21:00 WIB
International

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • 17 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us