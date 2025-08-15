Indonesian Overseeing ‘Hajj Village’ Development in Mecca

Mecca, MINA – The Indonesian government has begun overseeing plans for a “Hajj Village” in Mecca, a new integrated facility designed to provide accommodation, healthcare, and religious guidance for Indonesian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

According to a press release received by MINA on Thursday, President Prabowo Subianto has assigned Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, CEO of Danantara Indonesia, to lead a working visit to Saudi Arabia to survey potential locations and meet with local authorities.

During his visit, Rosan reviewed more than 10 land options and three major projects in Mecca. Meetings were also held with the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (RCMC), the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Saudi Ministry of Investment. These discussions aim to ensure the project meets technical and legal standards and guarantees sustainable management.

This initiative takes advantage of a new Saudi policy that allows foreign entities to own property in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. While detailed regulations and zoning rules are still pending, Indonesia aims to be one of the first countries to utilize this new policy.

“We want to ensure all elements are fulfilled, from comfort and security to the sustainability of the facility. This is not just about infrastructure; it’s also about providing a sense of safety and pride for our pilgrims,” said Rosan.

The Hajj Village is expected to become a symbol of Indonesia’s presence in the Holy Land and will address the need for large-scale services for pilgrims. Indonesia has the world’s largest Hajj quota, with over 220,000 pilgrims annually, and waiting lists in some regions can stretch for decades.

As the strategic investment management body under the President, Danantara Indonesia is tasked with strengthening the governance of state assets and managing national priority projects, including international ones.

Rosan called on the public to pray for the project’s success. “Insya Allah, with the support of the Indonesian people, this step will be an act of continuous charity and will greatly benefit millions of pilgrims in the future,” he stated. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)