Indonesian Navy Prepares Three Hospital Ships for Humanitarian Mission in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Navy announced on Tuesday that it has prepared three hospital-assistance ships for deployment as part of a humanitarian mission in Gaza, according to state-run Antara News.

“The Navy currently operates three hospital-assistance ships … In principle, all three are ready for deployment and humanitarian operations,” said First Admiral Tunggul, head of the Naval Information Service.

He noted that the vessels are equipped with full medical facilities and each carries helicopters to assist with patient evacuation. The navy, he added, is awaiting orders from the naval commander and the Indonesian government to dispatch the ships.

On Monday, Navy Commander General Agus Subiyanto said the Indonesian military has also readied C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and naval vessels to support a peacekeeping mission in Gaza. The C-130 aircraft will be used to transport logistics and personnel, while the hospital ships will carry medical teams and serve as floating treatment centers for civilians in the enclave.

Subiyanto further stated that Indonesia has prepared peacekeeping forces consisting of three composite brigades, although he did not provide a timeline for their deployment.

Indonesia previously announced that it has made 20,000 personnel available for possible deployment to Gaza.[]

