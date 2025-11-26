SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Navy Prepares Three Hospital Ships for Humanitarian Mission in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Indonesian ship for humanitarian (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Defense)
Indonesian ship for humanitarian (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Defense)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Navy announced on Tuesday that it has prepared three hospital-assistance ships for deployment as part of a humanitarian mission in Gaza, according to state-run Antara News.

“The Navy currently operates three hospital-assistance ships … In principle, all three are ready for deployment and humanitarian operations,” said First Admiral Tunggul, head of the Naval Information Service.

He noted that the vessels are equipped with full medical facilities and each carries helicopters to assist with patient evacuation. The navy, he added, is awaiting orders from the naval commander and the Indonesian government to dispatch the ships.

On Monday, Navy Commander General Agus Subiyanto said the Indonesian military has also readied C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and naval vessels to support a peacekeeping mission in Gaza. The C-130 aircraft will be used to transport logistics and personnel, while the hospital ships will carry medical teams and serve as floating treatment centers for civilians in the enclave.

Also Read: Floods Spread in North Aceh, Eight Districts Submerged

Subiyanto further stated that Indonesia has prepared peacekeeping forces consisting of three composite brigades, although he did not provide a timeline for their deployment.

Indonesia previously announced that it has made 20,000 personnel available for possible deployment to Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Chinese Investment in Central Java Surges; Fujian Proposes Direct Semarang–Fuzhou Flight

TagAdmiral Tunggul Agus Subiyanto C-130 Hercules Gaza Gaza civilians hospital ships humanitarian mission Indonesia deployment Indonesian Navy medical teams peacekeeping forces

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesian ship for humanitarian (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Defense)
Indonesia

Indonesian Navy Prepares Three Hospital Ships for Humanitarian Mission in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Tents of Displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Articles

Be Careful of the Trap of Deploying Peacekeeping Forces to Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
Indonesia

Maemunah Center Indonesia Finalizes Structural Plans for Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 18:56 WIB
Food and meal for Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Palestine

US-Backed Gaza Aid Group Ends Mission Amid Controversy Over Delivery and Safety

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 09:55 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Tents of Displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Umar ibn Al-Khattab’s Speech Before Entering Jerusalem Highlighted at AWG Commemoration

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Urges Indian Jews to “Return” to Zionist-Occupied Territories in Palestine

  • 12 hours ago
Indonesian ship for humanitarian (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Defense)
Indonesia

Indonesian Navy Prepares Three Hospital Ships for Humanitarian Mission in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us