Indonesian Muslims Urged to Hold Occult Prayers for the Victims of Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Religion appealed to Muslims in Indonesia to hold occult prayers for the victims who died as a result of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit Turkiye and Syria, Monday. Thousands of people were reported dead and tens of thousands injured.

“Notified to Muslims throughout Indonesia, as a form of concern for the victims who died in the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, they are encouraged to carry out occult prayers to pray for the victims who died,” explained the Director of Islamic Religious Affairs and Sharia Development of the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religion Adib in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“The occult prayers will be held after Friday prayers on February 10, 2023,” he continued.

“In Jakarta, the Istiqlal Mosque will also carry out occult prayers for the victims who died in the Turkish and Syrian earthquakes,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)