SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Muslim Women Join Solidarity Event for Al-Aqsa Liberation Through Educational Gathering

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1 Views ㅤ

Tangerang, Indonesia (MINA) – Dozens of Muslim women gathered at the Al-A’zhom Grand Mosque on Sunday for a solidarity event titled “Muslimah Tangguh Pembebas Masjid Al-Aqsa” (Resilient Muslim Women for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa).

Participants, mostly from West Jakarta, took part in various activities aimed at strengthening awareness and commitment to the defense of Masjid Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.

In his remarks, local community figure Tego Warsono urged attendees to invest in the next generation’s readiness to stand for justice, particularly the cause of Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian struggle.

“How far have we gone in preparing the next generation to defend Al-Aqsa? There is no such thing as being too late when it comes to standing for truth,” he said.

Also Read: Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

The event featured a brief seminar on the current situation in Palestine, alongside a variety of interactive activities including Islamic knowledge quizzes and group games. The program concluded with the awarding of prizes and distribution of door prizes.

Organizers say such events are essential for fostering a spirit of solidarity and awareness, particularly among Muslim women.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 1000 Indonesian Runners Join ‘Run for Liberation’ to Commemorate 77 Years of Nakba

TagAl-A’zhom Mosque event educational event for Al-Aqsa Indonesia stands with Palestine Islamic awareness gathering justice for Palestine movement Muslim women for Al-Aqsa Muslimah Tangguh Pembebas Al-Aqsa Palestine solidarity Indonesia support for Masjid Al-Aqsa women’s role in Palestine advocacy

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Women Join Solidarity Event for Al-Aqsa Liberation Through Educational Gathering

  • 1 hour ago
The Indonesia Hospital in Northern Gaza was set on fire by an Israeli military attack on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: doc. Press TV)
Palestine

MER-C Indonesia Urges End to Israeli Aggression and Restoration of Gaza’s Healthcare System

  • Saturday, 31 May 2025 - 17:49 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Hosts National Forum to Coordinate Support for Palestine

  • Wednesday, 21 May 2025 - 15:13 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesians Unite at Monas to Urge End to Gaza Blockade and Genocide

  • Monday, 19 May 2025 - 20:12 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Alliance Lists Five Demands in Support of Palestine

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 14:57 WIB
Load More
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Submits Response to New US Proposal Aiming for Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

  • 15 hours ago
Kamil Idris Sworn In as Sudan’s New Prime Minister (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Kamil Idris Sworn In as Sudan’s New Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu’s Office Rejects Hamas Response to US Ceasefire Proposal as ‘Unacceptable’

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Children Dying from Hunger Amid Severe Israeli Blockade: WHO

  • 14 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us