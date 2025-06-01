Indonesian Muslim Women Join Solidarity Event for Al-Aqsa Liberation Through Educational Gathering

Tangerang, Indonesia (MINA) – Dozens of Muslim women gathered at the Al-A’zhom Grand Mosque on Sunday for a solidarity event titled “Muslimah Tangguh Pembebas Masjid Al-Aqsa” (Resilient Muslim Women for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa).

Participants, mostly from West Jakarta, took part in various activities aimed at strengthening awareness and commitment to the defense of Masjid Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.

In his remarks, local community figure Tego Warsono urged attendees to invest in the next generation’s readiness to stand for justice, particularly the cause of Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian struggle.

“How far have we gone in preparing the next generation to defend Al-Aqsa? There is no such thing as being too late when it comes to standing for truth,” he said.

The event featured a brief seminar on the current situation in Palestine, alongside a variety of interactive activities including Islamic knowledge quizzes and group games. The program concluded with the awarding of prizes and distribution of door prizes.

Organizers say such events are essential for fostering a spirit of solidarity and awareness, particularly among Muslim women.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

