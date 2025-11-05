Indonesian Language Officially Recognized as a Working Language at UNESCO General Conference

Samarkand, MINA – The Indonesian language made history on the global stage after being officially recognized and used as one of the working languages during the 43rd UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The historic occasion was marked by a speech from Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Abdul Mu’ti, who delivered Indonesia’s National Statement on Tuesday.

In his address, Minister Mu’ti expressed gratitude to UNESCO and its member states for their support in designating Bahasa Indonesia as the 10th official working language of UNESCO on November 20, 2023.

He highlighted that the Indonesian language has long served as a symbol of unity for a nation spanning over 17,000 islands, 700 regional languages, and 1,300 ethnic groups. Today, Bahasa Indonesia continues to expand its global influence as a language of knowledge, culture, and international diplomacy.

Minister Mu’ti concluded his remarks with a traditional pantun (poetic verse):

“Dari Jakarta ke Samarkand, kota bersejarah nan menawan. Jika manusia bergandeng tangan, dunia indah penuh kedamaian.” (“From Jakarta to Samarkand, a city of timeless grace. When humanity joins hands in unity, the world shall flourish in peace”)

This milestone marks a significant global recognition of Indonesia’s contribution to advancing international cooperation in education, culture, and science.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

