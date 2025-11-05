SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Language Officially Recognized as a Working Language at UNESCO General Conference

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Samarkand, MINA – The Indonesian language made history on the global stage after being officially recognized and used as one of the working languages during the 43rd UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The historic occasion was marked by a speech from Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Abdul Mu’ti, who delivered Indonesia’s National Statement on Tuesday.

In his address, Minister Mu’ti expressed gratitude to UNESCO and its member states for their support in designating Bahasa Indonesia as the 10th official working language of UNESCO on November 20, 2023.

He highlighted that the Indonesian language has long served as a symbol of unity for a nation spanning over 17,000 islands, 700 regional languages, and 1,300 ethnic groups. Today, Bahasa Indonesia continues to expand its global influence as a language of knowledge, culture, and international diplomacy.

Also Read: 34 Investors Commit Rp5 Trillion in Investment in Central Java

Minister Mu’ti concluded his remarks with a traditional pantun (poetic verse):

“Dari Jakarta ke Samarkand, kota bersejarah nan menawan. Jika manusia bergandeng tangan, dunia indah penuh kedamaian.” (“From Jakarta to Samarkand, a city of timeless grace. When humanity joins hands in unity, the world shall flourish in peace”)

This milestone marks a significant global recognition of Indonesia’s contribution to advancing international cooperation in education, culture, and science.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Parliament Urges Government and Public to Strengthen Plastic Pollution Control

TagAbdul Mu’ti UNESCO speech Bahasa Indonesia at UNESCO Bahasa Indonesia at UNESCO General Conference 2025 Bahasa Indonesia working language global language diversity Indonesia cultural diplomacy Indonesian language global recognition Samarkand UNESCO event UNESCO General Conference 2025

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Language Officially Recognized as a Working Language at UNESCO General Conference

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
People including Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Over Half of South Sudan’s Population to Face Crisis-Level Hunger: UN

  • 7 hours ago
Articles

Palestine Solidarity Month: A Collective Movement for Al-Aqsa and Palestine’s Freedom

  • 1 hour ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Dozens Killed in RSF Drone Strike on Sudanese Village During Funeral

  • 5 hours ago
Articles

Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 08:30 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

  • 17 hours ago
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • 19 hours ago
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Language Officially Recognized as a Working Language at UNESCO General Conference

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

34 Investors Commit Rp5 Trillion in Investment in Central Java

  • 6 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us