SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Innovation Turns Brackish Water into Lifeline for Brebes Coastal Village

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Brebes, MINA – For years, residents of Randusanga Kulon in Brebes struggled with brackish water and chronic shortages of clean water. Today, that struggle is over, thanks to a desalination system developed by Diponegoro University (Undip).

The reverse osmosis-based technology, fully designed and produced in Indonesia, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen. The facility now provides thousands of households with safe, drinkable water.

“This is a proud moment. The technology is entirely homegrown. We don’t need to rely on imports, our people can do it,” Taj Yasin declared during the launch.

Beyond providing clean water, the innovation is expected to stimulate the local economy. Small businesses, such as home-based seaweed syrup producers, will now have easier access to the water they need to scale up production.

Also Read: 8.7-Magnitude Quake in Russia Triggers Tsunami Warning for Parts of Indonesia

“This desalination unit is a game-changer. It’s not just about drinking water; it’s about unlocking economic potential,” Taj Yasin added.

To ensure equal access, Village Head Affan Setyono announced free water distribution for one month, one jerrycan per household across 2,685 families, before transitioning to a community-managed system that covers operational costs.

The Central Java government plans to replicate the project in other coastal areas, including Demak and Pati. Officials hope the program will serve as a model of sustainable rural development through collaboration between local governments and universities.

“With this technology, we are proving that innovation can solve real problems and empower entire communities,” Taj Yasin emphasized.[]

Also Read: Floods Submerge 18 Villages in Lampung, Hundreds Evacuated

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBrebes desalination project Central Java development clean water Indonesia Diponegoro University innovation Indonesian tech for villages reverse osmosis technology Indonesia rural economic empowerment sustainable water project Taj Yasin Maimoen water scarcity solution

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Innovation Turns Brackish Water into Lifeline for Brebes Coastal Village

  • 6 hours ago
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 15:24 WIB
Jakarta Weather is Thick Cloudy on Friday, August 23, 2024 (Photo: BMKG)
Indonesia

Jakarta Hit by Rain and Strong Winds This Afternoon, Calmer Weather Tonight!

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 14:03 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Human Rights Group Declares that the Nation is Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 21:16 WIB
Activists drop a banner from Westminster Bridge, calling on Labor leader Keir Starmer to say he'll end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister, on 3 June 2024, in London, Uk [Luca Marino]
Europe

UK Prime Minister to Convene Cabinet on Gaza Crisis and Palestinian Recognition

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Asia

Australian PM Slams Israeli Claims of “No Famine in Gaza

  • 16 hours ago
Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:18 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Visits Ancient Taybeh Church Damaged by Zionist Israelis

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us