Indonesian Innovation Turns Brackish Water into Lifeline for Brebes Coastal Village

Brebes, MINA – For years, residents of Randusanga Kulon in Brebes struggled with brackish water and chronic shortages of clean water. Today, that struggle is over, thanks to a desalination system developed by Diponegoro University (Undip).

The reverse osmosis-based technology, fully designed and produced in Indonesia, was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen. The facility now provides thousands of households with safe, drinkable water.

“This is a proud moment. The technology is entirely homegrown. We don’t need to rely on imports, our people can do it,” Taj Yasin declared during the launch.

Beyond providing clean water, the innovation is expected to stimulate the local economy. Small businesses, such as home-based seaweed syrup producers, will now have easier access to the water they need to scale up production.

Also Read: 8.7-Magnitude Quake in Russia Triggers Tsunami Warning for Parts of Indonesia

“This desalination unit is a game-changer. It’s not just about drinking water; it’s about unlocking economic potential,” Taj Yasin added.

To ensure equal access, Village Head Affan Setyono announced free water distribution for one month, one jerrycan per household across 2,685 families, before transitioning to a community-managed system that covers operational costs.

The Central Java government plans to replicate the project in other coastal areas, including Demak and Pati. Officials hope the program will serve as a model of sustainable rural development through collaboration between local governments and universities.

“With this technology, we are proving that innovation can solve real problems and empower entire communities,” Taj Yasin emphasized.[]

Also Read: Floods Submerge 18 Villages in Lampung, Hundreds Evacuated

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)