Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Completely Evacuated

Gaza, MINA – The Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza announcing Saturday that it has been completely evacuated, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ashraf Al-Qudra, the Gaza Health Ministry spokesman, made the announcement on Saturday, adding that the remaining injured are also being evacuated from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Gaza’s largest hospital.

“The medical aid that entered the Gaza Strip is insufficient and is much less than what was entering previously,” Qudra told Anadolu, saying that the trickle of aid Israel has let in after ending a total blockade still falls far short of what the over 2 million Gazans need.

He warned that “the health situation in the Gaza Strip is very bad, extremely disastrous.”

“There are no health facilities,” Qudra said, noting that “only three hospitals are operating with very limited capabilities in the northern Gaza Strip, where about 900,000 people live.”

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including schools, hospitals, and mosques and churches – following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 14,854, the government’s media office in the blockaded enclave said Thursday.

“The victims include 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, while more than 36,000 people have been injured,” it said.

Around 7,000 people remain unaccounted for, including more than 4,700 children,” it added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)