Indonesian Health Workers Hold Peaceful Demonstration Against Omnibus Law

Jakarta, MINA – Doctors, midwives, pharmacists, and nurses throughout Indonesia staged a demonstration against the Omnibus Law The Health Bill at the National Monument Crossing, Central Jakarta on Monday.

In the current action, they are supported by five labor organizations from the Indonesian Association (IDI), the Indonesian National Nurses Association (PPNI), the Indonesian Midwives Association (IBI), the Indonesian Dentists Association (PDGI), and the Indonesian Pharmacist Association (IAI).

“We are sad about the Health Bill. But we come in peace. We don’t all come here, because some of us remain in the field and continue to serve public health,” said the orator on the command car on Monday as quoted from Republika.

She said, so far the health workers haven’t demanded anything, not even a salary like a worker or other profession. This time the demands were called by the masses for action because of losses in the health system when it was taken over entirely by the Government according to the bill.

According to him, it is not only the health worker profession that is threatened with being replaced if the government as the authority does not like it, but also communities are considered to be victims of the severe impact of this system.

“Don’t listen to the whispers of those who were just born yesterday. We’ve been there for decades,” she explained.

Another orator at the same location, reminded the struggles of health workers when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. According to them, the health profession is the spearhead and it is hoped that this will remain so without the existence of the Health Bill.

“Therefore, listen to our noble hearts, we were educated with noble ethics, trust us, don’t believe the whisperers who were just born yesterday,” she said.

Based on Republika’s monitoring at the location, hundreds of health workers filled the Monas cross since morning. Along the IRTI route, tourist buses carrying health workers also filled the lanes. Behind them, wreaths of flowers against the health bill were also lined up.

It is known that the demonstrators demanded the repeal of Law 38 of 2014 concerning Nursing in the Health Bill, rejected the substance of the Health Bill, and protected the rights of Indonesian health workers. (T/RE1)

