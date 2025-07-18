Indonesian Guide Association Holds Workshop on Personal Branding and Cultural Literacy

Bandar Lampung, MINA -The Regional Board of the Indonesian Tourist Guide Association (HPI) of Lampung Province organized a workshop on Personal Branding, Digital Marketing, and Cultural Literacy for tour guides at Nuwa Baca Zainal Abidin Pagaralam, Bandar Lampung Library and Archives Office on Thursday.

Representing the Governor of Lampung, Head of the Provincial Tourism and Creative Economy Office, Bobby Irawan, stated in his opening remarks that tour guides play a strategic role as frontliners who directly interact with visitors.

“You are ambassadors of information, guides of experience, and guardians of Lampung’s image in the eyes of tourists,” Bobby said.

He added that the Lampung Provincial Government highly appreciates HPI’s active role in promoting professionalism among tour guides and its strategic partnership in developing inclusive and competitive tourism in the region.

Bobby further explained that, in pursuit of the vision “Together with Lampung’s Progress Towards a Golden Indonesia,” the regional government places tourism and creative economy as key pillars of development, boosting the local economy and improving community welfare.

According to Bobby, Lampung holds remarkable tourism assets, from marine attractions like Kiluan Bay, Pahawang Island, and Tanjung Setia Beach, to cultural treasures such as the Mlinting Dance, Lampung Batik, traditional cuisine, and authentic local customs all potential tourism magnets when properly packaged and promoted.

“We are grateful that tourist arrivals in Lampung have shown a positive trend, reaching 17.8 million in 2024. This figure not only marks the revival of the tourism sector post-pandemic but also signals that Lampung is gaining recognition as a leading destination in Sumatra and Indonesia. However, this growth requires cross-sector collaboration,” Bobby added.

At the same event, Muhammad Syaifullah, Chairman of HPI Lampung Province, emphasized that tour guides are the spearhead of tourism, as they directly engage with visitors.

“It is crucial for us to enhance our skills to improve tourist satisfaction,” Syaifullah said.

He highlighted that the workshop served as a collaborative platform involving stakeholders, including the Tourism Office, academics, and other partners, to jointly advance Lampung’s tourism potential.

“Personal branding is a key element in self-promotion and image building. Digital marketing also plays a major role in supporting personal branding. Hopefully, this event will broaden our knowledge and provide valuable insights for everyone,” Syaifullah concluded.

The workshop featured sessions by Indra Pradya, a travel blogger, and Yopie Pangkey, a photographer and blogger.

The event gathered 50 participants, including HPI Lampung members, university students, and the general public. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

