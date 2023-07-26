Indonesian Government Urged to Prevent Circulation of LGBT Promotional Books

Jakarta, MINA – The Central Leadership Council of Islamic Brotherhood Advocates (DPP-API) urges the Indonesian government to prevent the circulation of books containing content supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. DPP-API asked the relevant ministries to investigate such books so as not to cause public unrest.

The head of DPP API, Aziz Yanuar, will also seek the truth of this news. Aziz doesn’t want LGBT promotional books to have a place in Mother Earth.

“We will check again and will protest to the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture (Kemenko PMK), the Ministry of Religion, and the Ministry of Education and Culture over this,” Yanuar said to Republika.co.id in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Aziz objects to the promotion of LGBT through various modes, such as books. Aziz also urged the circulation of books supporting LGBT to be abolished in Indonesia.

“We strongly condemn the circulation of books or any LGBT campaigns in this republic,” said Habib Bahar bin Smith’s attorney.

Aziz emphasized that LGBT perpetrators have no place in the country. He is worried, the danger of LGBT for Indonesia’s future generations if the movement is allowed to run free. Aziz does not want Indonesia to be ‘controlled’ by deviant groups in the future.

“There is no place in this country for these deviant and accursed creatures. We will crush these deviant parties and endanger the nation’s generation,” said Aziz.

The banning of book circulation has been going on for a long time with categories and types depending on the country. Currently, many countries are targeting books that provide space for LGBTQ+, including Western countries such as the United States (US).

Next, the Hungarian government made a hard effort by banning the distribution of LGBTQ+ themed books. Even the Hungarian government imposed a hefty fine against a bookstore in Budapest displaying a young adult graphic novel depicting an LGBTQ+ story in July 2023.

Meanwhile in Lithuania, several youth books featuring same-sex couples were labeled ‘dangerous’ in 2014. Several Asian countries have also given more attention to books with this theme.

Singapore’s National Library Board (NLB) in 2014 withdrew a book about a pair of male same-sex penguins who hatched eggs together at New York’s Central Park Zoo. The Malaysian government joined in banning three books for allegedly promoting an LGBTQ+ lifestyle in early 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)