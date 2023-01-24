Indonesian Government to Increase Hajj Fees for Justice and Sustainability

Jakarta, MINA – The Director General for Hajj and Umrah Implementation (PHU) of the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, Hilman Latief said that the proposed 1444 H/2023 M Hajj Organizing Costs (BPIH) submitted by the government to Commission VIII House of Representatif carries the principles of justice and sustainability for all pilgrims Indonesian Hajj.

It was conveyed by the Director General of PHU in a Media Gathering entitled “The 2023 Hajj Fees Rise?” which was attended by dozens of journalists from various online and electronic media in Jakarta on Tuesday.

“We are still looking for solutions and rationalization together. We must have empathy and sympathy for how we have haj financing that is just and sustainable for all queues of Indonesian hajj pilgrims. The Ministry of Religion has absolutely no intention of burdening prospective pilgrims,” ​​he said.

“With very high costs and benefits, rationalization is needed. We have to be able to offer normal financing,” he continued.

The government through the Ministry of Religion proposes that the cost of the 2023 pilgrimage (Bipih) will be IDR 69,193,733. Bipih is a cost component paid by pilgrims.

The amount of Bipih proposed this year is 70% of the total Hajj Organizing Cost (BPIH) which reaches IDR 98,893,909. The remaining 30% (Rp. 29,700,175) is taken from the value of the benefits of managing the Hajj funds.

Hilman added that the result of the meeting with Commission VIII DPR RI would later become the best scenario to be taken.

Regarding haj management services, he continued, the Ministry of Religion has met with various parties including the sharikah in Saudi Arabia which will serve all world pilgrims.

“We will discuss how the rationalization of Hajj can be carried out so that the increase in the cost of Hajj as happened in 2022 can be anticipated earlier. The point is that in the next month we hope the situation will be more conducive. The concept of Hajj is istitha’ah or someone who has financial provisions,” he continued.

The Media Gathering was guided by the Special Staff of the Minister of Religion, Wibowo Prasetyo, presenting two speakers, the Director General of PHU Hilman Latief and the Head of the Implementing Agency for the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH) Fadlul Imansyah.

The meeting with members of the press also discussed the costs of the 2023 pilgrimage, and the future perspectives of Indonesian pilgrims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)