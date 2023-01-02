Indonesian Government Targets Economic Growth Above Five Percent in 2023

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo targets Indonesia’s economic growth in 2023 to remain above 5 percent. Same with domestic economic growth in 2022 ago.

“We hope that in 2023 it will still be above 5 percent,” President Jokowi said as quoted by Infopublik on Monday.

According to him, it is expected that Indonesia’s economic performance in 2023 can continue to increase in line with various potentials going forward and must be better than in previous years.

“In 2022, from the report I received, it is certain that the Indonesian economy will grow at above 5 percent,” said the President.

The opportunity for economic growth in 2023 can occur, because there are at least three indicators that can be used as benchmarks.

Among them, first, the government has revoked the policy of imposing restrictions on community activities (PPKM) at the end of 2022. So, it is hoped that business and economic activities can be accelerated because there are no more restrictions.

“Hopefully, it can encourage our economy to grow better compared to 2022,” said President Jokowi.

Second, judging from the stock exchange or capital market index in Indonesia, it shows an increase of up to 4.1 percent. From these conditions, it can be concluded that the domestic stock exchange or capital market is better than in other countries.

“Exchanges in other countries have experienced a very sharp decline,” the President explained.

Third, the market cap or market capitalization in Indonesia in 2022 will also grow to 15 percent or the equivalent of IDR 9,499 trillion. This means that the opportunity for market capitalization in Indonesia to grow significantly again in 2023 is wide open.

Investors on stock exchanges in Indonesia are also dominated by people with an age range between 40 years which reaches 70 percent. And the age of 30 years who reached a figure of 55 percent. (T/RE1)

