Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Government Supports Humanitarian Flotilla to Gaza

sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

The ‘Freedom,’ one of the boats headed to the Gaza Strip in a flotilla defying Israel’s blockade, July 2018 (screen capture: Press TV

Jakarta, MINA – Masjid Nusantara is playing an active role in international humanitarian efforts by participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a global movement aimed at breaking the Gaza blockade and opening up access for aid to the Palestinian people.

Together with the Indonesia Global Peace Convoy (IGPC), Masjid Nusantara is contributing one of the seven ships to be sent from Indonesia.

In preparation for the mission, representatives from Masjid Nusantara and IGPC met with Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta. During the meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister expressed the Indonesian government’s full moral and diplomatic support. He encouraged the civilian movement to be stronger, broader, and to have a tangible impact on the humanitarian struggle.

As a sign of this commitment, Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta is scheduled to officially send off the humanitarian volunteers and activists on August 28, 2025. This action symbolizes Indonesia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s struggle.

The humanitarian fleet is set to depart from the Port of Barcelona on August 31 and from Tunisia on September 4, 2025. All the ships will converge in the Mediterranean Sea on September 5 to sail together towards Gaza.

Masjid Nusantara will be part of this voyage, becoming a part of history in the effort to break the long-standing blockade on the region.

Masjid Nusantara CEO Pras Purworo stated that his organization’s participation in this mission is a concrete manifestation of the community’s spirit of care.

“We believe a mosque is not only a place of worship but also a center for social care. When our brothers and sisters in Gaza face a humanitarian crisis, we are called to be present. This ship is a symbol of hope, showing that the voice of solidarity from Indonesia can transcend borders and bring real impact,” Pras said in a statement on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is expected to be one of the largest humanitarian operations in history, carrying a message of solidarity, justice, and hope for the people of Gaza. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

