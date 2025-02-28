SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Government Sets 1st Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday, March 1st

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

23 Views

Jakarta, MINA – The Government, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, has officially determined that the first day of Ramadan 1446 Hijri will fall on Saturday, March 1, 2025, following a decision made in the isbat session held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs office in Jakarta on Friday.

The session, chaired by Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, was attended by representatives from Commission VIII of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), astronomers, and representatives of other Islamic organizations.

“Based on the results of hilal observation in Aceh Province, which successfully detected the crescent moon, it was confirmed in the isbat session that 1st Ramadan 1446 H will fall tomorrow, Saturday, March 1, 2025,” stated Nasaruddin.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has observed the position of the hilal for 1st Ramadan 1446 H at 125 locations across 34 provinces in Indonesia. The observers came from the Ministry’s regional offices, in collaboration with the Religious Courts, Islamic organizations, and related institutions.

During the press conference, Nasaruddin explained that the announcement of the isbat session was delayed from the original schedule at 19:00 WIB, as they were waiting for the results from the farthest west region of Indonesia, Aceh. According to him, the hilal was not visible in several regions that night.

The Minister revealed that the northwest region of Aceh, including Sabang and Banda Aceh, met the visibility criteria set by MABIMS (3-6.4°). Therefore, it was theoretically possible for the hilal to be observed at the start of Ramadan in these areas.

This was confirmed by reports from the moon-sighting observers sent by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. This year, the Ministry conducted moon sightings at 125 locations across Indonesia.

“We received reports from several hilal observers who were sworn in, from Aceh to Papua. At 125 locations, it was reported by the Director General of Islamic Community Guidance that two observers in Aceh saw the hilal. They have also sworn to their statement,” said the Minister, accompanied by Vice Minister of Religious Affairs Romo Syafi’i, Chairman of Commission VIII of the DPR Marwan Dasopang, MUI Chairman KH Abdullah Jaidi, and Director General of Islamic Community Guidance Abu Rokhmad.

“With this announcement, we hope that all Muslims can observe the fasting with devotion,” the Minister said.

The Minister also expressed hopes that this Ramadan will bring positive energy and goodness to the nation’s journey. “Ramadan is not only about the vertical relationship with God, but also about love and compassion towards others. A true Muslim reflects not only on God but also on fellow humans and the surrounding environment,” the Minister emphasized.

“Ramadan teaches us that true happiness is not found in what we hold, but in what we release, and how sincerely we share. Ramadan has come, let us welcome it with love. Fill it with worship and make every moment a journey towards light. Wishing you a blessed Ramadan, Marhaban ya Ramadhan,” the Minister concluded.

Also present at the isbat session were ambassadors from Islamic countries in Indonesia.

Since 2022, the Indonesian government has been using the MABIMS criteria (Ministers of Religious Affairs from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore) in the hilal observation, which requires a minimum moon altitude of 3 degrees and an elongation of at least 6.4 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Central Leadership of Muhammadiyah had already determined that 1st Ramadan 1446 H would fall on Saturday, March 1st, based on the results of the wujudul hilal calculation conducted by the Muhammadiyah Tarjih and Tajdid Council. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

