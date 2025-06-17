SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Government Resolves Island Dispute, Confirms Four Islands Belong to Aceh

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has officially declared that four disputed islands, Panjang island, Lipan island, Mangkir Gadang island, and Mangkir Ketek land, belong to the Province of Aceh.

The decision was announced by State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday following a closed cabinet meeting.

“These four islands are legally and administratively part of Aceh Province,” Prasetyo stated, citing verified government records.

The declaration resolves a recent controversy triggered by a Ministry of Home Affairs decree that had mistakenly listed the islands under Central Tapanuli Regency, North Sumatra. The move sparked protests from the Acehnese government and civil society.

Also Read: Get Paid to Intern! Indonesia Launches 2025 Internship Program for University Students

Key figures present at the press conference included Deputy Speaker of the House Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution, and Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf.

“This is a final and conclusive resolution aimed at ending the tensions and restoring clarity and unity between Aceh and North Sumatra,” Prasetyo added.

The decision has been welcomed by leaders and residents in Aceh, who view it as a correction of historical and administrative injustice.

The government now hopes the ruling will pave the way for constructive cooperation between regional authorities moving forward. []

Also Read: 67 Wildfire Hotspots Detected Across Sumatra

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Netanyahu Uses Iran Attack for Political Survival, Says Indonesian Legislator

TagAceh government victory Aceh island dispute 2025 Aceh vs North Sumatra dispute Bobby Nasution Indonesia regional unity Indonesian island ownership Indonesian territorial resolution Lipan island conflict Mangkir Gadang island Mangkir Ketek land Ministry of Home Affairs correction Muzakir Manaf Panjang island Aceh Prasetyo Hadi announcement state administrative boundary

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Government Resolves Island Dispute, Confirms Four Islands Belong to Aceh

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 09:59 WIB
Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Indonesia

67 Wildfire Hotspots Detected Across Sumatra

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 22:32 WIB
Palestine

38 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Gunfire While Waiting for Aid in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us