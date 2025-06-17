Indonesian Government Resolves Island Dispute, Confirms Four Islands Belong to Aceh

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has officially declared that four disputed islands, Panjang island, Lipan island, Mangkir Gadang island, and Mangkir Ketek land, belong to the Province of Aceh.

The decision was announced by State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday following a closed cabinet meeting.

“These four islands are legally and administratively part of Aceh Province,” Prasetyo stated, citing verified government records.

The declaration resolves a recent controversy triggered by a Ministry of Home Affairs decree that had mistakenly listed the islands under Central Tapanuli Regency, North Sumatra. The move sparked protests from the Acehnese government and civil society.

Key figures present at the press conference included Deputy Speaker of the House Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution, and Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf.

“This is a final and conclusive resolution aimed at ending the tensions and restoring clarity and unity between Aceh and North Sumatra,” Prasetyo added.

The decision has been welcomed by leaders and residents in Aceh, who view it as a correction of historical and administrative injustice.

The government now hopes the ruling will pave the way for constructive cooperation between regional authorities moving forward. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

