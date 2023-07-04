Indonesian Government Condemns Israel’s Military Operation in Jenin

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government strongly condemns the military operation carried out by Israel in Jenin City, the Occupied West Bank.

This was conveyed through a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its social media on Tuesday. It said it was the biggest attack in more than 20 years for the city to feel calm.

The attack left a number of people dead and hundreds of others injured.

“This military attack is unacceptable and only exacerbates the humanitarian situation in Palestine and complicates peace efforts,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on the official Twitter account @Kemlu_RI.

Even in its statement, Indonesia stated that the UN Security Council (DK) must immediately take a stand on the incident.

“Israel’s actions cannot go unpunished. The UN Security Council must immediately take a firm stand in consistently implementing all UNSC resolutions,” the statement added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)