Indonesian Furniture Favored by the Finnish Society

Porvoo, MINA – Although the Nordic and Scandinavian regions are the mecca of world furniture design with modern and functional designs. Indonesian furniture which is famous for its use of high quality wood and unique designs is also favored by the Finnish community.

According to a press release from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, it was revealed by Sasu Heikillä, owner of Sasu’s Playhouse, a furniture shop in Porvoo, Finland which specializes in wooden furniture and home decor products.

The furniture shop, which was founded 20 years ago, focuses on selling teak furniture products made by wood craft artisans from Solo and Yogyakarta.

Indonesia’s favorite teak wood furniture is one that combines simple Scandinavian design with unique Indonesian culture and uses recycled/used teak wood.

The visit of the Ambassador and the Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki on Tuesday, to promote various furniture products made by Indonesian MSMEs, is expected to support the improvement of national export performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2021, the Indonesian Embassy in Helsinki in collaboration with Finnpartnership will collaborate with Indonesian furniture MSMEs, Art Classic, to promote Indonesian teak root furniture at the largest furniture exhibition in Finland, Habitare. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)