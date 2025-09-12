Indonesian Foreign Ministry: 134 Indonesians in Nepal are Safe

Jakarta, MINA – The spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu), Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela, stated that the ministry has coordinated with Nepalese authorities to ensure that 134 Indonesian citizens in the country are safe.

“As a rapid measure, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka, has coordinated with local authorities to ensure that the 134 Indonesian citizens in Nepal are in a safe condition,” said Nabyl via a video message in Jakarta on Friday.

Nabyl explained that the Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka has also contacted the citizens, both those who reside in Nepal and those who are visiting or attending international meetings in the capital, Kathmandu.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka has contacted Indonesian citizens in Nepal to ensure that they are safe,” he said.

Additionally, the Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka has issued a warning to Indonesian citizens in Nepal to avoid demonstration sites and to remain vigilant. “To provide further protection, the embassy has also provided a 24-hour hotline for them,” he added.

The embassy has also coordinated with local authorities to assist Indonesian citizens who are having difficulty accessing the airport due to road closures so they can return home safely.

According to Nabyl, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor developments in Nepal. []

