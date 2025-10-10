Indonesian Foreign Minister to Visit North Korea, First Since 2013

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono will conduct a working visit to North Korea from October 10–11, 2025, marking the first visit by Indonesia’s highest diplomatic official to Pyongyang since 2013, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang stated that Sugiono’s visit comes at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

“The Foreign Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on October 11, and the issues discussed will center on strengthening various forms of cooperation—bilateral, regional, and global,” Yvonne said in Jakarta.

Yvonne conveyed that the visit reaffirms Indonesia’s commitment to constructive dialogue and cooperative relations with various partners in the region, including North Korea.

During his visit, Sugiono is scheduled to fulfill the invitation and hold a bilateral meeting with Minister Choe. Additionally, according to the Spokesperson, he will inspect the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) building in Pyongyang.

It is worth noting that the Indonesian Embassy in Pyongyang was temporarily closed since 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and only began to be reactivated in the middle of this year.

Yvonne also noted that the Indonesian Foreign Minister’s trip to North Korea will be the first since 2013, when the then-Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa visited Pyongyang from October 21–23 to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Regarding Indonesia-North Korea bilateral relations, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury received a courtesy visit from North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Park Sang Gil in Jakarta on September 18, 2024.

In that meeting last year, the two Deputy Foreign Ministers highlighted the consistently maintained bilateral relationship dating back to the era of President Soekarno and President Kim Il Sung. They also discussed efforts to strengthen cooperation across various sectors. Furthermore, they addressed joint efforts to realize regional peace and stability and affirmed the importance of dialogue and cooperation with ASEAN.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

