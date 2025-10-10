SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Foreign Minister to Visit North Korea, First Since 2013

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Foreign Minister Sugiono during a press briefing with the media following President Prabowo's speech on Palestine at the UN. (Image: IDN Times)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono will conduct a working visit to North Korea from October 10–11, 2025, marking the first visit by Indonesia’s highest diplomatic official to Pyongyang since 2013, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang stated that Sugiono’s visit comes at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

“The Foreign Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on October 11, and the issues discussed will center on strengthening various forms of cooperation—bilateral, regional, and global,” Yvonne said in Jakarta.

Yvonne conveyed that the visit reaffirms Indonesia’s commitment to constructive dialogue and cooperative relations with various partners in the region, including North Korea.

Also Read: Indonesia Ready to Support Gaza Reconstruction After Hamas-Israel Ceasefire

During his visit, Sugiono is scheduled to fulfill the invitation and hold a bilateral meeting with Minister Choe. Additionally, according to the Spokesperson, he will inspect the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) building in Pyongyang.

It is worth noting that the Indonesian Embassy in Pyongyang was temporarily closed since 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and only began to be reactivated in the middle of this year.

Yvonne also noted that the Indonesian Foreign Minister’s trip to North Korea will be the first since 2013, when the then-Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa visited Pyongyang from October 21–23 to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Regarding Indonesia-North Korea bilateral relations, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury received a courtesy visit from North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Park Sang Gil in Jakarta on September 18, 2024.

Also Read: Indonesian Government Refuses to Issue Visas for Israeli Gymnasts

In that meeting last year, the two Deputy Foreign Ministers highlighted the consistently maintained bilateral relationship dating back to the era of President Soekarno and President Kim Il Sung. They also discussed efforts to strengthen cooperation across various sectors. Furthermore, they addressed joint efforts to realize regional peace and stability and affirmed the importance of dialogue and cooperation with ASEAN.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: AWG Rejects Israeli Athletes’ Arrival: Sports Must Not Legitimize Zionism

TagMinister Sugiono

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Foreign Minister to Visit North Korea, First Since 2013

  • 5 hours ago
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
International

Indonesia Urges End to Israeli Aggression, Supports Qatar and Palestinian Independence

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Evacuates Its 97 Citizens from Iran and 4 from Israel

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 23:49 WIB
Indonesian aid (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia Sends 120 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 14:40 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Asia

Malaysian PM Condemns Israel’s Detention of Gaza Humanitarian Activists

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Palestine

Red Crescent: 29 Staff Members Killed in Gaza Since Israeli Aggression Began

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Palestine

UNICEF: Over 60,000 Palestinian Children Killed or Disabled in Gaza Strip

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Establishes Roadmap for Child Protection in the Digital Space Until 2029

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 11:00 WIB
6 Mexican Members of Global Sumud Flotilla Return Home After Israeli Detention (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

6 Mexican Members of Global Sumud Flotilla Return Home After Israeli Detention

  • 18 hours ago
Israeli Navy (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Navy Attacks Freedom Flotilla’s Ships Bound for Gaza in International Waters

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 13:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us