Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Foreign Minister Discusses Recognition of Palestinian State with German Counterpart

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono hosted German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Jakarta on Wednesday. Their meeting covered a range of topics, including the issue of Palestine, bilateral partnerships, and a planned state visit by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

This visit marks Wadephul’s first trip to Asia since he took office in May 2025. Indonesia was chosen as a key destination, reflecting the strong relationship between the two nations.

Minister Sugiono expressed gratitude for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s invitation for President Subianto to make a state visit to Berlin in the second half of 2025.

Both ministers agreed to accelerate the implementation of the Indonesia–EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost trade and investment. Indonesia also invited Germany to collaborate through its Danantara initiative on key sectors like renewable energy, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and food security.

Also Read: AWG Marks 17th Anniversary, Reaffirms Support for Al-Aqsa and Palestine

In the area of employment, both sides welcomed the successful dispatch of Indonesian healthcare workers to Germany through the “Triple Win” program and plan to expand this cooperation to the hospitality sector. Germany also offered to support language training programs for prospective Indonesian workers.

On energy, Indonesia praised Germany’s role as a co-lead of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). They agreed to strengthen collaboration on clean energy transition, including involving the private sector in green investments.

For food security, Indonesia urged Germany to support its “Free Nutritious Meals” program through partnerships in sustainable agriculture, livestock, and solar-powered cold storage technology.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties, including by facilitating visa processes for students, tourists, diplomats, and official passport holders.

Also Read: Indonesia to Build Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza as Long-Term Investment

In their discussion on regional and global issues, Indonesia stressed the need for global unity to end the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Indonesia also welcomed the steps taken by several major countries that have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state.

Meanwhile, Minister Wadephul affirmed that Indonesia, as the world’s third-largest democracy with rapid growth, is a crucial partner for both Germany and the European Union. Since establishing diplomatic relations on June 25, 1952, Germany has remained one of Indonesia’s key partners in Europe. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Expert: The ‘Greater Israel’ Vision Poses a Serious Threat to Regional Peace

Indonesia and Germany Palestinian state

