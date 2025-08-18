Indonesian Forces Airdrop Humanitarian Aid Over Gaza on Independence Day

Gaza, MINA – To mark Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day, the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) carried out an international humanitarian mission on Sunday, air-dropping relief supplies over Gaza for Palestinian civilians.

Parachutes delivering 17.8 tonnes of aid floated over Gaza’s skies, a figure chosen to symbolize Indonesia’s independence date, August 17, 1945, according to TNI sources.

Two TNI Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft from the 31st Air Squadron, with 66 personnel, conducted the operation under the command of Colonel Pnb Puguh Julianto, Commander of Wing I Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base and Mission Commander.

The mission was part of the multinational Solidarity Path Operation-2 (SPO-2), led by the Royal Jordanian Air Force. Prior to the airdrop, the Garuda Merah Putih-II task force staged at King Abdullah II Air Base in Jordan, preparing and packing supplies alongside other participating countries.

“Independence Day is not only observed with ceremonies but also through concrete humanitarian action. We hope this assistance eases the burden of our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” Colonel Julianto said.

He added that the overall humanitarian effort amounts to roughly 800 tonnes, with the initial phase targeting at least 45 tonnes of supplies delivered directly into Gaza. The aid included staple foods, ready-to-eat meals, and basic necessities provided by BAZNAS, along with 1,000 boxes of instant food from Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense.

Colonel Julianto said airdrops enable delivery to areas difficult to reach by land and described the operation as a demonstration of Indonesia’s solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“This mission reflects Indonesia’s humanitarian commitment on the international stage, in line with the spirit of our 80th Independence Day,” he added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)