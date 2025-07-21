SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian FM Facilitates Release of Its Citizen Detained in Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia (MoFA RI) has facilitated the release of an Indonesian citizen, identified by the initials AP, who had been previously arrested by Myanmar authorities on December 20, 2024.

According to the statement from MoFA RI collected on Monday, AP has received amnesty from the State Administration Council of Myanmar and has now been deported out of Myanmar.

AP was previously accused of illegally entering Myanmar and holding meetings with an armed group categorized as a prohibited organization by the local authorities. He was charged under the Anti-Terrorism Law, the 1947 Immigration Act, and Section 17(2) of the Unlawful Associations Act, and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Following the final and binding verdict (inkracht), MoFA RI, together with the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, immediately submitted a diplomatic note to the Myanmar authorities requesting amnesty for AP. On July 16, 2025, the Myanmar government informed that the amnesty had been granted by the State Administration Council.

AP’s deportation was carried out on July 19, 2025, with KBRI Yangon accompanying the repatriation process on a flight bound for Bangkok.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the MoFA RI expressed their appreciation to the Myanmar authorities for granting the amnesty, as well as to all parties involved in handling this case from the beginning.

KBRI Yangon provided full assistance throughout the legal process, including consular access, accompaniment during questioning, provision of legal counsel, and communication between AP and his family. []

