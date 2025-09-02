Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Zetro Emanuel Purba, a Chancery Officer at the Indonesian Embassy in Lima, who was shot three times by unknown individuals in the Lince district of Lima, Peru, on Monday local time.

“We received the sad news from Lima. A Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee, our colleague Zetro Emanuel Purba, passed away in Lima a few hours ago after being shot by an unknown assailant,” Sugiono said in a statement on his Instagram account, @Menluri on Tuesday.

The minister stated that he has requested the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local police to conduct a thorough investigation into the case. Purba is survived by his wife and three children. The process of repatriating his body to Indonesia will be carried out as soon as possible.

“This is a tragedy that we share. A tragedy that no one wants. We have asked the Indonesian Ambassador in Lima to continue monitoring the investigation process of this case,” he added.

According to Peruvian media reports, Purba was shot while riding his bicycle, a part of his daily routine between his diplomatic office in San Isidro and his home.

Peruvian police suspect the perpetrators are foreign nationals and have called this the first murder by a contract killer in the Lince district this year. The victim’s wife, who was waiting at the building entrance, was unharmed and is now under police protection.

Foreign Minister Sugiono also reminded all diplomats to always prioritize safety while on duty. The government has pledged to fully investigate the case and provide complete support to the family of the deceased. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

