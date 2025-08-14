SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Figures Call for Action to Defend Gaza and Press Freedom

sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Several prominent national figures and Palestinian activists have called on the people of Indonesia and the international community to continue speaking out in defense of the people of Gaza and to carry on the struggle of the journalists who have died while working to uncover the truth.

The call was made during a discussion and press conference titled “Media Solidarity for Gaza” on Thursday, which focused on the killing of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif and five of his colleagues by Israeli occupation forces.

Zaitun Rasmin, the deputy head of the Indonesian Ulema Council’s (MUI) Foreign Relations Commission, stated that the most brutal genocide is currently taking place in Gaza. “The Zionists are blind and deaf; they refuse to accept aspirations from anyone,” he said. “Two professions that should be protected in a war situation, medical personnel and journalists are being brutally murdered.”

In a similar vein, another deputy head of the MUI’s Foreign Relations Commission, Oke Setiadi, emphasized that the loss of respect for humanitarian values indicates that the perpetrators do not deserve to be called human. “Saving the people of Gaza means saving all of humanity,” he said. “We must not be silent about these violations of humanitarian values. Let’s work together to stop the genocide. Save Gaza, Free Palestine. Allahu Akbar.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian activist Dr. Ahed Al-Atta believes that the murder of journalists in Gaza is an attempt by Israel to silence facts and the truth. “There are two things we can take from this event,” he said. “First, the occupiers are afraid of the truth being revealed. Second, journalists in Gaza continue to carry out their noble duties, even at the risk of their lives.”

He added that to honor the journalists who died in Gaza, the global community must continue their struggle. “We must continue to reveal the facts and truths that they fought for until their last breath,” he said. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Indonesian Figures Call for Action to Defend Gaza and Press Freedom

