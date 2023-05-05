Indonesia Extend Hajj Expense Payment Time This Year

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Payment for Hajj Pilgrimage Travel Expenses (Bipih) 1444 H which was closed today was extended to May 12, 2023. Ministry of Religion Director of Internal Hajj Services, Saiful Mujab said, to this day there have been 188,964 Pilgrims who make Bipih payments.

Bipih 1444 H redemption has been opened since April 11, 2023. This payment was closed on April 18, 2023 in line with Eid al-Fitr holidays. After the Eid holiday, payment will be reopened on April 26, 2023.

“As of today, 188,964 worshipers have paid off. There are still 14,356 who have not paid off. Therefore the payment stages have been extended to May 12, 2023,” Saiful told Republika at Kertajati Airport, Majalengka on Friday.

Saiful added, including 264 Regional Hajj Officers (PHD) and 279 Hajj and Umrah Guidance Group Worship Advisors (KBIHU) who have not paid their bills.

Saiful said that this year the quota for Indonesian haj pilgrims had returned to normal as many as 221,000 people. he quota consists of 203,320 regular pilgrims and 17,680 special pilgrims.

The quota for 203,320 regular pilgrims consists of 201,063 pilgrims, 685 supervisors in the Hajj and Umrah Guidance Group (KBIHU), and 1,572 regional Hajj officers (PHD).

“I hope the congregation can take advantage of this time extension to make payments immediately, there is still enough time, God willing, the hajj quota will be absorbed optimally,” said Saiful.

Saiful added, the first group of pilgrims is scheduled to start entering the embarkation haj hostel on May 23, 2023. Indonesian pilgrims will gradually be flown to Saudi Arabia starting May 24, 2023.

“The departure of the pilgrims is less than a month. I hope the congregation will coninue to maintain their health,” said Saiful. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)