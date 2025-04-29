Indonesian Education Minister Allows Graduation Ceremonies, Urges Simplicity

Depok, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Abdul Mu’ti, stated that graduation ceremonies from kindergarten through high school are allowed, as long as they are conducted in a simple, voluntary, and affordable manner.

His statement came in response to a recent directive by West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi, which discouraged costly graduation events and school trips. Mu’ti emphasized that decisions regarding such ceremonies should be left to individual schools, in consultation with parents and students.

“Graduation is meant to express gratitude and joy over students’ accomplishments not to serve as an excessive celebration,,” Mu’ti stated following the 2025 National Consolidation Meeting for Primary and Secondary Education held in Depok on Tuesday.

He added that graduation ceremonies, when carried out proportionally, can foster stronger bonds between schools and parents.[]

