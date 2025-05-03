Indonesian Doni Haryono Leads Nakhon Ratchasima to WSVI 2025 Final in Taiwan

Taichung, MINA – Indonesian volleyball player Doni Haryono has successfully led his Thai club, Nakhon Ratchasima, to the final of the Win Streak Volleyball Invitational (WSVI) 2025 in Taichung, Taiwan.

In the semifinal match on Saturday, held at the National Taiwan University Sports Center, Nakhon Ratchasima defeated Cambodia’s Visakha VC with a 3-1 victory (27-29, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17).

Doni once again played a key role, alongside Thai star Khonhan Amornthep and Uzbek import Azizbek Kuchkorov. Doni contributed 15 points, making him the team’s third-highest scorer after Amornthep (23 points) and Azizbek (18 points).

The first set saw a fierce battle, with Nakhon Ratchasima narrowly losing 27-29. However, Doni and his teammates bounced back in the second set to even the score at 1-1 with a convincing 25-19 win.

In the third set, Visakha VC attempted to regain control but fell short as Nakhon Ratchasima closed it out 25-21. The fourth set was more one-sided, with the Thai side dominating and sealing the match with a 25-17 finish.

With this victory, Nakhon Ratchasima advances to the WSVI 2025 final, where they will face the winner of the other semifinal between Long My Construction and the Korea Armed Forces team.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

