SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Disaster Agency: Central Kalimantan Wildfires Harder to Control Than NTT

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 Views

BMKG has detected 28 hotspots, indicating forest and plantation fires, in four provinces located on Sumatra Island o
Forest fires.

Jakarta, MINA – The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has stated that forest and land fires in Central Kalimantan are significantly more challenging to control than similar incidents in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

BNPB chief Suharyanto explained that Central Kalimantan has vast areas of peatland, which are highly susceptible to burning during the dry season, unlike the non-peatland areas of East Nusa Tenggara.

“In East Nusa Tenggara, even though the burned area is larger, because it’s not peatland, the fire is immediately extinguished with rain or water spraying,” he said in a statement in Jakarta on Friday.

According to Suharyanto, the prevalence of peatland makes fire control in Central Kalimantan more complex, a challenge shared with other priority provinces like West Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, South Sumatra, Jambi, and Riau. When peatland fires occur in these six provinces, government intervention is required, including deploying ground task forces with full equipment, aerial water bombing with specialized aircraft, and even weather modification to increase the chances of rain.

Also Read: Hajj Quota Case: KPK Investigation Enters Final Phase

“When fires hit peatlands, the challenge is immense; the fire doesn’t go out immediately even when you pour water on it,” he explained.

The BNPB emphasized that preparedness for forest and land fire threats is paramount to minimizing ecological and public health damage in every region, as the peak of the dry season is expected to last until early September.

According to the Ministry of Forestry’s fire indication map from January to June 2025, approximately 8,594 hectares of land have burned, with more than 80.15 percent of the fires occurring in peatland areas.

Among the six priority provinces, West Kalimantan saw the most incidents, with 1,149 hectares burned, followed by Riau (751 hectares), Central Kalimantan (146 hectares), and Jambi-South Sumatra (43 hectares). South Kalimantan has not yet reported any burned land area. Meanwhile, in East Nusa Tenggara, the Ministry of Forestry reported that 1,424.23 hectares of land burned between January and June 2025. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Ministry of Home Affairs and Tapera to Help Low-Income Employees Buy Homes

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagforest fire

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

BMKG has detected 28 hotspots, indicating forest and plantation fires, in four provinces located on Sumatra Island o
Indonesia

Indonesian Disaster Agency: Central Kalimantan Wildfires Harder to Control Than NTT

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Forest Fires Dominate Disasters in the Past 24 Hours

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 11:55 WIB
Indonesia

BNPB Focuses on Forest and Land Fires in Sumatra and Java

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 23:02 WIB
The process of seeding Sodium Chloride (NaCL) in the Weather Modification Operation in the Lombok area, West Nusa Tenggara, Saturday (9/28/24). (Photo. BNPB OMC Team)
Indonesia

Emergency Alert for Fores Fires, BNPB Conducts Weather Modification Operations

  • Wednesday, 2 October 2024 - 22:41 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Awards Service Star for German Researchers

  • Tuesday, 9 November 2021 - 20:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia to Extinguish Forest Fires in Riau Using Water Bombing

  • Monday, 1 March 2021 - 22:00 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Netanyahu Announces Israel’s Plan to Occupy Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Indonesia

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 10:20 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Reports Continued Decline in Child Marriage Rates

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • 7 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us