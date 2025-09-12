SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Delegation Awaits Input on Naming Ship for Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Tunis, MINA – The Indonesian delegation, together with hundreds of international participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission, continues final preparations before setting sail for Gaza.

At present, the Indonesian team is awaiting input from various parties to decide on the name of the ship they will sail on. Organizers stressed that the naming is significant, serving as a symbol of unity and determination in the mission to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

“The naming process is still ongoing. We are opening space for all participants and supporters to contribute their best ideas. The ship’s name will embody the spirit of struggle throughout this journey,” the organizing committee in Tunisia said in a statement received by MINA on Friday.

Hundreds of humanitarian activists from around the world are currently gathered at Tunisian ports preparing the flotilla, which aims to deliver a message of international solidarity and demand an end to Israel’s illegal blockade of Gaza, now in its 17th year.

Indonesia’s delegation is seen as a vital part of the international convoy, reaffirming the country’s consistent stance in supporting Palestinian independence across global forums.

The Sumud Flotilla is expected to set sail soon, once all technical and symbolic matters, including the ship’s naming, are finalized.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

