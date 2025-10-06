SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Indonesian Consulate General Building in Hong Kong.

Jakarta, MINA – The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) in Hong Kong is urging Indonesian citizens (WNI) in Macau to remain vigilant against Typhoon Matmo.

The KJRI Hong Kong strongly encourages the Indonesian community in Macau to prioritize their safety and adhere to local safety protocols, according to a press release from the KJRI Hong Kong in Jakarta on Sunday.

The Consulate General also asked Indonesian citizens to postpone travel and seek safe shelter if they are outdoors.

Referencing the information from the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau regarding Typhoon Matmo at 2:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, the KJRI also announced that public services at the KJRI Hong Kong Liaison Office in Macau are closed while the T8 Signal is in effect.

The T8 Signal is the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 issued by the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO). It signifies that severe gale or storm force winds are affecting, or are expected to affect, the area. This warning is issued when wind speeds reach a significant level and is typically followed by the closure of schools and a recommendation for companies to be flexible with their employees.

Indonesian citizens who need to process passport renewals can still use their existing booking codes until October 19, 2025.

Furthermore, the KJRI Hong Kong advises WNI to postpone all document processing at the KJRI Hong Kong Liaison Office in Macau until the situation is completely safe.

In case of an emergency, the public can contact Macau emergency numbers 999/110/112, the KJRI Hong Kong hotline at (852) 5242 2240, or the KJRI Hong Kong panic button at (852) 6773 0466. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

