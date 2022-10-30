Indonesian Cash Waqf Potentially Reach Rp 180 Trillion

Jakarta, MINA – President of the Indonesian Nazhir Association (ANI), Imam Nur Azis estimates, if the maximum, cash waqf in Indonesia could reach Rp180 trillion.

“Indonesia is one of the pioneers of innovation in the waqf sector, including cash waqf and sukuk links,” said Imam Nur Aziz at a press conference in Jakarta on Saturday.

Based on Law No. 41 of 2004, cash waqf can be made through Islamic Financial Institutions (Lembaga Keuangan Syariah (LKS)) that receive cash waqf.

Meanwhile, based on data from the Ministry of Religion’s Waqf Information System accessed on September 29, 2021, the potential for land waqf in Indonesia reaches 55,259.87 hectares in 414,829 locations.

In addition, Indonesia also has hundreds of thousands of waqf managers or nazhir. Almost every mosque and musalla in Indonesia has its nadzir.

According to Imam, nazhir is tasked with developing and maintaining waqf assets by increasing and adding their skills to carry out these tasks.

“Hopefully we can spread the innovations that we do and give them to our neighboring countries as well,” explained Imam. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)