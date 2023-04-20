Indonesian Calls for A Humanitarian Pause on the Armed Conflict in Sudan

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said, without humanitarian pause, it would be difficult to evacuate and provide assistance of humanitarian in Sudan.

Retno said, the armed conflict between the Sudan Armed Forces/SAF) and the Rapid Support Force (RSF) which has entered its 6th day, since Saturday is still continuing and even escalating.

“Until now, the situation in Sudan is not improving and is trending

there is an escalation,” said the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs in a press briefing regarding the latest situation in Sudan which was held virtually on Thursday.

In fact, several attempts at a ceasefire have not yielded any results. This condition can create a worse humanitarian disaster.

Based on WHO data, the death toll has reached 300 people and injured victims have reached more than 3,000 people.

Retno herself said that she had made efforts to encourage a humanitarian pause by sending a message to the Sudanese Foreign Minister. But so far there has been no response.

Apart from that, through Indonesian Reprecentative in New York, the United States also urged the UN Security Council to immediately hold an emergency meeting, at least to discuss carrying out a humanitarian pause.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to make various efforts to evacuate Indonesian citizens to safe houses and provide logistical assistance.

According to data from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum, the number of registered Indonesian citizens is 1,209. Most are students and students and live in Khartoum. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)