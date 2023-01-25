Indonesian Badminton Performs Maghrib Prayer Before Press Conference

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian men’s doubles badminton player, Mohammad Ahsan, is known for his religious attitude. He always tries not to miss the five daily prayers when participating in tournaments abroad.

He showed this attitude after having a tight match on the first day of Indonesia Masters 2023 against the Japanese pair Akira Koga/Taichi Saito at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday.

Ahsan did not go straight to the press conference room where domestic and foreign media were waiting for him.

The media waited for about 15 minutes in the press conference room. The reason Hendra/Ahsan was late was because according to the committee Ahsan was carrying out the Maghrib prayer. Indeed, the time has shown around 19.00 WIB. That means less than 31 minutes until Isya prayer time.

With an estimate that the press conference will take 20 minutes and serving photos of fans, Ahsan will likely miss the Maghrib prayer time if after the match won by Hendra/Ahsan rubber game 17-21, 21-19 and 21-10, he immediately holds a press conference.

Ahsan admitted that it was not easy to beat the Japanese pair. Points were tight in the first and second games because they had not found their form yet.

“But Alhamdulillah, we won,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)