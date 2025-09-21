SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Activist Scales Mast to Repair Sail on Global Sumud Flotilla Ship

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 13 hours ago

13 hours ago

The sail mast of the Kamar vessel, repaired by Aqsa Working Group (AWG) activist Muhammad Fatur Rohman, Saturday (Sept. 20, 2025). (Photo: AWG)

Pantelleria, MINA – Muhammad Fatur Rohman, a 21-year-old activist with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), carried out a historic act during the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian mission on Saturday morning (Sept. 20). He climbed a 10-meter mast aboard the Kamar vessel to manually repair a damaged sail pulley, ensuring the ship could continue its voyage.

The malfunction had temporarily hindered the ship’s sail, one of its two sources of propulsion alongside the engine. With agility and determination, Fatur scaled the mast in front of fellow international activists and successfully restored the sail’s function. His action, captured on camera, drew admiration from those on board.

“Alhamdulillah, the sail is back in use. Our voyage is now supported by both the engine and wind power,” Fatur reported from the waters off Pantelleria, Italy.

The Kamar, which set sail from Tunisia, is currently en route to Sicily before rejoining other ships in the Global Sumud Flotilla as they continue their journey toward Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

The Global Sumud Flotilla is an international humanitarian initiative bringing together dozens of ships from multiple countries to deliver food, medicine, and essential supplies to Palestinians in Gaza. The mission seeks to break Israel’s naval blockade and demonstrate global solidarity with the Palestinian people.

AWG Presidium Chairman Muhammad Anshorullah praised Fatur’s courage, saying his actions prove that Indonesian volunteers are not merely symbolic participants but are actively ensuring the mission’s success.

“This act shows the real spirit of sumud, steadfastness in the face of obstacles. The Flotilla is a symbol of solidarity, and Indonesian volunteers are now an inseparable part of this historic journey,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Nine Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

